A report from TechRadar claims that the OnePlus 8 series will be launched in mid-April. Earlier rumors have also said that OnePlus will be launching the next flagship earlier than expected. Hence, the report is likely to be true.

“TechRadar has learned from a source close to the company that the OnePlus 8 will be unveiled in the second week of April,” says the report. A number of leaks have suggested that OnePlus will be launching bot two, but three models this time around. However, it is unclear if the OnePlus 8 Lite will be launched alongside the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.

For reference, OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 6 and 7 series in May of the past two years. Hence, the tipped date is earlier than usual.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are tipped to come with a 120Hz refresh rate panel. The smartphones are likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Pro variant may also have support for wireless charging.