The new OnePlus 8 series is here, and it’s already available for purchase, or well, it was for a while. These devices were presented yesterday, with prices that are a bit higher than what we’re used to getting from the company. However, that didn’t stop them from selling out in just a few minutes after they finally became available.

The first “limited release” of the OnePlus 8 series started selling at noon ET, and they sold out in just ten minutes. This includes every color variant, and every storage option available for both the OnePlus 8 and the 8 Pro. These devices sold out so quickly because OnePlus was selling these unlocked versions early on its online store as part of a “limited release.” Now, if you still want one, you will have to wait for 14 days until they’re widely available on T-Mobile, Verizon, and on the OnePlus online store.

Source 9to5Google