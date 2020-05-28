OnePlus announced its 2020 flagship devices, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in April. Since then, the smartphones have been made available to purchase in the States. However, it’s a different story for India. Their price in the country was revealed on April 19 and the devices were all set to go on sale today, May 28.

Now, one day prior to the sale, OnePlus has announced that the sale date has been altered/rescheduled due to unforeseen circumstances.

“Our production was temporarily halted last week and has altered our sales plan. Because of this, we had to reschedule our date for open sales in India.” The company further added that the production is already back up and running.

Notably, you are looking to purchase the OnePlus 8 5G, you are in luck. OnePlus will hold a special limited sale across online and offline channels for the OnePlus 8 5G at 12 PM on 29 May 2020.

The new sale schedule for the full OnePlus 8 Series will be out soon. Meanwhile, here’s everything you need to know about the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

Source: OnePlus forums