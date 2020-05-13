OnePlus 8 series sale

OnePlus has finally announced the sale date of the OnePlus 8 series in India through its Red Cable Club. The OnePlus 8, 8 Pro can be purchased in India from May 29 onwards across all channels.

Further, the pop-up bundle will open up for an exclusive sale for Red Cable Club members on May 28, starting at Rs 45,999.

Moreover, you will be able to purchase the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro for Rs 39,999 (~ $530) and Rs 51,999 (~ $690) respectively after applying the SBI credit card offer.

OnePlus 8 series sale offers in India

  1. INR 3000/- instant discount on OnePlus 8 Pro 5G and INR 2000 instant discount on OnePlus 8 5G on purchase using SBI credit cards.
  2. Up to 12 months, no-cost EMI across Oneplus.in and Amazon.in on purchase using popular bank debit and credit cards. Additionally, users can avail up to 12 months of no-cost EMI across all online and offline channels on purchase using SBI credit cards.
  3. With Bajaj Finance, users can now purchase the devices at one-third of the total value, while paying the remaining amount at low monthly installments over the course of 12 months.
  4. Benefits worth INR 6000/- including INR 150/- off on 40 prepaid recharges of INR 349/- with Jio.
  5. Red Cable Club members get flat 10% off on the screen protection plan on the purchase of OnePlus 8 series 5G.
You May Also Like

The Google Pixel 3a, TV’s, monitors and more devices are on sale today

Today’s deals will get you great savings on the Google Pixel 3a XL on B&H Photo Video, while Amazon gives you deals on smart TVs and gaming monitors
Nokia 6.2

Nokia 6.3 could pack a quad rear camera setup with ZEISS optics

It could be launched in Q3 2020.

Pocketnow Daily: New 13in MacBook Pro is UNDERWHELMING?! (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about he refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro, more Google Pixel 4a leaks, LG Velvet leaks and more