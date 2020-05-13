OnePlus has finally announced the sale date of the OnePlus 8 series in India through its Red Cable Club. The OnePlus 8, 8 Pro can be purchased in India from May 29 onwards across all channels.
Further, the pop-up bundle will open up for an exclusive sale for Red Cable Club members on May 28, starting at Rs 45,999.
Moreover, you will be able to purchase the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro for Rs 39,999 (~ $530) and Rs 51,999 (~ $690) respectively after applying the SBI credit card offer.
OnePlus 8 series sale offers in India
- INR 3000/- instant discount on OnePlus 8 Pro 5G and INR 2000 instant discount on OnePlus 8 5G on purchase using SBI credit cards.
- Up to 12 months, no-cost EMI across Oneplus.in and Amazon.in on purchase using popular bank debit and credit cards. Additionally, users can avail up to 12 months of no-cost EMI across all online and offline channels on purchase using SBI credit cards.
- With Bajaj Finance, users can now purchase the devices at one-third of the total value, while paying the remaining amount at low monthly installments over the course of 12 months.
- Benefits worth INR 6000/- including INR 150/- off on 40 prepaid recharges of INR 349/- with Jio.
- Red Cable Club members get flat 10% off on the screen protection plan on the purchase of OnePlus 8 series 5G.