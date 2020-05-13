OnePlus has finally announced the sale date of the OnePlus 8 series in India through its Red Cable Club. The OnePlus 8, 8 Pro can be purchased in India from May 29 onwards across all channels.

Further, the pop-up bundle will open up for an exclusive sale for Red Cable Club members on May 28, starting at Rs 45,999.

Moreover, you will be able to purchase the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro for Rs 39,999 (~ $530) and Rs 51,999 (~ $690) respectively after applying the SBI credit card offer.

You can avail Rs 3000 instant discount on OnePlus 8 Pro and Rs 2000 instant discount on OnePlus 8 on purchase using SBI credit cards. So starting price:

OP 8 – ₹39,999

OP 8 Pro – 51,999

Compelling, no? — Prakhar Khanna (@Parkyprakhar) May 13, 2020

OnePlus 8 series sale offers in India