OnePlus has finally announced the sale date of its OnePlus 8 series in India. The OnePlus 8, 8 Pro can be purchased in India from May 29 onwards across all channels.

Further, the pop-up bundle will open up for an exclusive sale for Red Cable Club members on May 28, starting at Rs 45,999.

Moreover, you will be able to purchase the OnePlus 8 and OnePluus 8 Pro for Rs 39,999 and Rs 51,999 respectively after applying the SBI card offer.

OnePlus 8 series sale offers in India