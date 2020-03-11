OnePlus 8 series is heavily rumoured to launch next month, a bit ahead of the company’s usual release cycle. The company has already confirmed some details about its upcoming lineup of ‘flagship killer’ smartphones such as 5G support and a 120Hz display. As for leaks, well, we have already seen renders of all the upcoming OnePlus 8 series phones and a few live images too. Moreover, some juicy details about their purported specifications have surfaced online as well. Here’s everything we know about the OnePlus 8 series so far:

Three OnePlus 8 series phones

OnePlus will shake things up again this year by launching not two, but three phones – OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8 Lite. As the name makes it abundantly clear, the OnePlus 8 Pro will be the top-end model with the most powerful hardware, and of course, the highest price tag.

The vanilla OnePlus 8 will make a few concessions here and there, but will still retain capable hardware for a budget price in typical OnePlus fashion. As for the OnePlus 8 Lite, it will be targeted squarely at the mid-range segment and will cut a few corners in the camera and chip department to keep the price in check.

120Hz display and punch hole

As per leaked renders, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will both feature a curved display with a punch hole drilled in the top left corner of the panel. As for the OnePlus 8 Lite, leaks suggest a flat panel with a centrally-positioned punch hole housing a single camera, much like Samsung Galaxy S20’s Infinity-O display. OnePlus also plans to bump up the refresh rate from 90Hz to 120Hz, and has already confirmed it. Moreover, the 120Hz panel on the OnePlus 8 series will use the MEMC technology for motion smoothening.

Design

As far as design goes, the OnePlus 8 Pro will not be too different from the OnePlus 7T Pro. But instead of packing a pop-up selfie camera, the OnePlus 8 Pro will opt for a hole-punch design with curved sides. Over at the back, the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature a vertically-stacked triple rear camera setup, while the fourth ToF lens will be positioned separately.

Talking about the OnePlus 8, it might look identical to its Pro sibling from the front, thanks to the hole-punch design and curved edges. The rear side is where the main differentiator lays – the camera hardware. OnePlus 8 will reportedly make do with triple rear cameras, while the OnePlus 8 Pro will sport a quad rear camera setup.

Coming to the OnePlus 8 Lite, leaked renders suggest that it will flaunt a more blocky design. The punch hole on the rumoured OnePlus mid-ranger will be centrally positioned, and the display will be flat. Over at the back, one can see a triple rear camera setup, but we expect the resolution will be lower compared to the OnePlus 8.

Specifications

Talking about the internal hardware, the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 will reportedly employ the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, while the OnePlus 8 Lite will reportedly pack a Snapdragon 7xx series chip. Another noteworthy aspect is that OnePlus might finally bring support for wireless charging with the OnePlus 8 series, alongside IP68 certification. Here’s what you get with each phone:

OnePlus 8 Lite

6.4-inch 1080×2400 pixels OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate

In-display fingerprint sensor

8GB RAM

128/256GB storage options

4,000mAh battery

Triple rear camera (48MP + 16MP + 12MP)

30W fast charging

IP53 rating

Price: CNY 2,999 ($430) or CNY 3,299 ($470)

OnePlus 8

6.4-inch 1080×2400 pixels 90 Hz OLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

8/12GB LPDDR5 RAM

128/256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Triple rear cameras (60MP + 16MP + 12MP)

32MP front camera

4,000mAh battery with 30W charging

Price: CNY 3,299 ($470) to CNY 3,999 ($580)

OnePlus 8 Pro

6.7-inch 1440×3180 pixels 120Hz OLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

8/12GB LPDDR5 RAM

128/256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Triple rear cameras (60MP + 16MP + 12MP + ToF sensor)

32MP front camera

4,500mAh battery with 50W wired Warp charge and 30W wireless charging

Price: CNY 4,499 ($650) to CNY 5,499 ($790)

OnePlus is rumoured to unveil the OnePlus 8 series in April next month, however, the company is yet to reveal an official launch date.