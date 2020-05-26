OnePlus has announced that it partnered with Epic Games to allow 90FPS gameplay for Fortnite on the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. In doing so, the OnePlus 8 series phones have become the only two smartphones that can play the hit game at 90FPS, up from the 60FPS standard you’ll experience on other flagships out there.

The only other device to eclipse that figure is the iPad Pro, which can run Fortnite at 120FPS. In theory, playing Fortnite at 90FPS on the OnePlus 8 series phones will provide the smoothest experience you’ll get on any phone, and even consoles such as Xbox One X and the PlayStation 4, on which the game is locked at 60FPS.

But there is one trade-off. While playing Fortnite at 90FPS on the OnePlus 8 or its Pro sibling, the graphics are scaled down to ‘low’ settings, but the resolution remains the same at the native 2400×1080. However, if you don’t want to make the compromise, you can still choose to play the game at ‘Epic’ graphics settings, but at a still respectable 60FPS frame rate, notes GameSpot.