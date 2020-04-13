Author
The OnePlus 8 series is just a day away from launch, but leaks simply cease to stop. After renders, official marketing images of the OnePlus 8 and its Pro variant have surfaced online, and they look like the real deal.

The leaked images come courtesy of reliable tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) and they show a familiar design that we’ve seen before, but there is one surprise. Aside from the mint green and black colours, the leaked images also reveal a new greyish blue version that we’ve yet to come across.

As for the OnePlus 8 Pro, we get to gaze upon it in mint green and blue shades. The phone can be seen flaunting a curved display with a circular cutout drilled in the top-left corner and four cameras at the back. There are no surprises here, but we are eagerly waiting for the phone to go official.

