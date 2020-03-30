OnePlus has announced the launch date of its upcoming OnePlus 8 series. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be launched on April 14.

While there are still two weeks to go before the launch event takes place, we already know a lot of things about the duo.

OnePlus says, it “is now pushing its signature “fast and smooth” experience to the next level, bringing a full series of 5G devices with clearer displays and faster performance than ever before.”

Moreover, the OnePlus 8 series launch event will be live-streamed through the company’s official website and YouTube channel. It will commence at 8:30 PM IST on April 14.