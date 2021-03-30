It seems that OnePlus is trying to make room for all the new OnePlus 9 phones that are just around the corner. It is currently giving its OnePlus 8 series and the OnePlus 8T discounts that go from $200 to $300. The entry-level OnePlus 8 can be yours with $499 with $200 savings when you go for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. If you want the Pro variant, you will save $300, as it’s now selling for $699, and you get 12GB RAM plus twice the storage space.

And if you’re looking for a device that falls in the middle, the OnePlus 8T is up for grabs for $599 with $200 savings, and you get the same 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage space in the 8 Pro. The three different variants are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The OnePlus 8 comes with a triple camera setup and a 90Hz Fluid Display, while the 8Pro and the 8T arrive with a Quad camera and a 120Hz Fluid Display, but you will find the same 48MP primary camera sensor in all of them.

And since we already mentioned the OnePlus 9 series, you can grab yours starting at $729 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage if you go for the vanilla version. You will also get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a 120Hz Fluid display, and 65W Ultra-Fast charging, with a free pair of OnePlus Buds Z, White version during the pre-order period.

The most powerful OnePlus device to date, the 9 Pro, is not what we can call a flagship killer anymore since it’s priced at $1,069. Still, you get the same great features found on the OnePlus 9, plus 50W Wireless Charging, 12GB RAM, and 256GB of storage space, and you can get a free pair of OnePlus Buds Z × Steven Harrington Edition during the pre-order period. Now, you may want to hurry since the pre-order period ends by April 1.

Finally, if you’re looking to get a new Apple Watch, you must definitely head over to Best Buy, where you can find the latest Apple Watch Series 6 GPS-only 44mm variant selling for $379 after receiving a $50 discount. The Apple Watch SE starts at $279, or grab a new Apple Watch Series 5 for $299 with $100 savings if you grab the 40mm, GPS-only variant. You can browse through the complete deals selection to see if there’s anything that catches your fancy.