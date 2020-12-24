OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are receiving a new open beta update. The OxygenOS open beta 5 is rolling out to the two smartphones, which were launched earlier this year. It is being rolled out over the air for the users already on Open Beta builds. It fixes some known bugs and issues. Plus, it brings several improvements for various features as well as includes the latest Android security patch.

The latest development comes from OnePlus’ official forum, where the company announced that it is rolling out the OxygenOS open beta 5 update for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users. It is being rolled out for the users who are already on open beta. However, stable OS users can also opt to join the Open Beta program. There are instructions alongside the downloadable software package available on the OnePlus forum.

The OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8 series brings an optimized startup speed of some apps for a faster launch experience. It fixes the small probability issue that receiving messages may delay and the issue that the volume adjustment has a small probability of failure. There is also a fix for the small probability issue that the speaker doesn’t work. The smartphones are receiving December 2020 Android security patch as well.

Another major new addition comes to the Game Space. It adds Rewind Recording where you can record the exciting moments in the game of past 30 seconds with just one tap (Swipe down from the upper left or right corner to quickly open in the Gaming Tools)

Full Changelog–

System Optimized the startup speed of some apps for a faster launch experience Fixed the small probability issue that receiving messages may delay Fixed the issue that the volume adjustment has a small probability of failure Fixed the small probability issue that the speaker doesn’t work Updated Android security patch to 2020.12

Camera Refresh the animation effects when activating the front camera

Game Space Newly added Rewind Recording where you can record the exciting moments in the game of past 30 seconds with just one tap (Swipe down from the upper left or right corner to quickly open in the Gaming Tools)

Bluetooth Fixed the issue that the call may freeze when receiving the phone when playing music via Bluetooth

