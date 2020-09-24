OnePlus is rolling out an open beta 2 update of OxygenOS 11 for its OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. It brings a number of fixes and optimizations. There is also a new “Canvas” feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone. You can see the feature in use in the above image. You can go to Settings > Customizations > Wallpaper > Canvas and choose a photo of your choice. The wireframe picture of the wallpaper will appear in the Ambient Display.

The OxygenOS 11 open beta 2 update for OnePlus 8 series optimizes some UI display in Settings. It fixes the low probability issue that widgets did not respond, the failure to wake up Google Assistant in some cases, and more. The other system fixes include the black screen issue when a user entered “Tips & Support” interface. It comes with improved system stability too. Further, it has fixed the issue that the HD icon on the call log interface was not centered. The Clock app also gets a fix for the issue that numbers disappeared in Timer under some special circumstances.

The complete changelog is mentioned below:

System

• Optimized some UI display in Settings

• Fixed the low probability issue that widgets did not respond

• Fixed the failure to wake up Google Assistant in some cases

• Fixed the issue that the HD icon on the call log interface was not centered

• Fixed the black screen issue when user entered “Tips & Support” interface

• Improved the system stability

Clock

• Fixed the issue that numbers disappeared in Timer under some special circumstances

Ambient display

• Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone. You can view it anytime without waking up the screen (Path: Settings-Customization-Wallpaper-Canvas-Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically)

Network

• Optimize the power consumption of the Smart 5G

Download OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2: OnePlus 8 ||| OnePlus 8 Pro