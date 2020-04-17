The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro made their debut just a few days ago, and have already started receiving their first software update. The OxygenOS 10.5.4 update for the OnePlus 8 duo adds Live Caption, a feature that made its way to the OnePlus 7T series last month as a beta.

The first software update for the OnePlus 8 and its Pro sibling brings a ton of UI and camera optimizations, and also adds a video filter feature. However, the update is still stuck on the March security patch, while the April security update is already out for many devices.

Here’s the complete changelog of OxygenOS 10.5.4 update:

System Improved system stability Improved icon display in status bar Imporved back gesture experience OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z can now be integrated with Dolby Atmos for better sound quality Added double-tap feature to wake up lockscreen in ambient display mode or off-screen condition Added OnePlus Tips & Support section in Settings. Check out all the new features and answers to common issues here Added Live Caption, this will detect speech in media and automatically generate captions [To enable: Settings-System-Accessibility-Live Caption] Update Android Security Patch to 2020.03 Updated GMS package to 2020.02



Camera Optimized the camera’s shooting experience and improved stability Optimized the animation effect and improved interaction experience Added video filter feature



Fingerprint Unlock Optimized the fingerprint unlock experience when unlocking the device



Phone updates Added contact notes info for incoming calls



Network updates Optimized network data transmission performance and stability



Voice Assistant updates Now you can wake up voice assistant of your choice just by long-pressing the power button [To enable: Settings-Buttons & gestures-Press and hold the power button-Choose the app you want to activate]



Via: 9to5Google