We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

OnePlus is rolling out the August 2020 Android security patch for its current flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro (review). This update does not bring any new features but it fixes a couple of bugs and optimizes the front camera. These are the builds that are being seeded out around the world.

RegionOnePlus 8OnePlus 8 Pro
IndiaOxygenOS 10.5.11.IN21DAOxygenOS 10.5.13.IN11DA
EuropeOxygenOS 10.5.10.IN21BAOxygenOS 10.5.12.IN11BA
North AmericaOxygenOS 10.5.12.IN21AAOxygenOS 10.5.13.IN11AA

While the build number is different, the update is basically the same and carries a common changelog. It includes fixes for the overlapping character display issue with the ambient display and other known issues. Moreover, the shooting effect for the front camera has been optimized as well.

Source: OnePlus Community 1, 2

You May Also Like
Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC appears on Geekbench
It could feature 65W fast charging.
Pixel 5
Google’s Pixel 4a 5G is coming this fall at $499, Pixel 5 will tag along too
Both the phones will be 5G-ready and will be sold in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, UK and the US.
Galaxy Note20 Ultra vs Galaxy S20 Ultra
Galaxy Note20 Ultra vs Galaxy S20 Ultra: Specs comparison
Samsung unveiled its latest and greatest Galaxy Note20 Ultra today. It features…