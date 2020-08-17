We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

OnePlus is rolling out the August 2020 Android security patch for its current flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro (review). This update does not bring any new features but it fixes a couple of bugs and optimizes the front camera. These are the builds that are being seeded out around the world.

RegionOnePlus 8OnePlus 8 Pro
IndiaOxygenOS 10.5.11.IN21DAOxygenOS 10.5.13.IN11DA
EuropeOxygenOS 10.5.10.IN21BAOxygenOS 10.5.12.IN11BA
North AmericaOxygenOS 10.5.12.IN21AAOxygenOS 10.5.13.IN11AA

While the build number is different, the update is basically the same and carries a common changelog. It includes fixes for the overlapping character display issue with the ambient display and other known issues. Moreover, the shooting effect for the front camera has been optimized as well.

