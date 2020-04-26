Up next
OnePlus 8 series is just over a month old, but has already started receiving its second OxygenOS update, and that too, via the stable channel. The OxygenOS 10.5.5 update for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro has started rolling out, and it polishes a ton of issues.

The update improves edge rejection on the curved sides of the display, as users had complained about failed side swipe gestures and mistaken touch inputs. Moreover, the changelog also mentions improvement to the Motion graphics smoothing feature, which is likely targeted at the OnePlus 8 Pro since it packs the MEMC chip.

The fresh OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8 and its Pro sibling also claims to enhance the accuracy of white balance and focus in a dark environment, alongside improvement to overall camera stability. There is also the mention of a cleaner and more simplified UI for the Bedtime mode.

