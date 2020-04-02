DisplayMate – known for conducting in-depth screen quality assessment and generating proprietary tests – got its hands on the OnePlus 8 series even before its debut and bestowed it the highest quality rating it has to offer.

DisplayMate awarded an A+ Display Rating and DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Awards to the OnePlus 8 series phones that include the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The testing authority mentioned that the display’s colour accuracy was ‘Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect.’

DisplayMate's in-depth Display Shoot-Out for the OnePlus 8 series Smartphones have earned our Highest A+ Display Rating and DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Awards, with 10+ Display Performance Records including Color Accuracy that is Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect!! — DisplayMate Tech (@DisplayMate) April 2, 2020

The results are not really surprising though, as nearly all flagships that came out recently have got an A+ quality rating from DisplayMate. As per leaks, the OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, while the OnePlus 8 Pro packs a more pixel-dense QHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Source: DisplayMate