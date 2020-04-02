DisplayMate – known for conducting in-depth screen quality assessment and generating proprietary tests – got its hands on the OnePlus 8 series even before its debut and bestowed it the highest quality rating it has to offer.
DisplayMate awarded an A+ Display Rating and DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Awards to the OnePlus 8 series phones that include the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The testing authority mentioned that the display’s colour accuracy was ‘Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect.’
The results are not really surprising though, as nearly all flagships that came out recently have got an A+ quality rating from DisplayMate. As per leaks, the OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, while the OnePlus 8 Pro packs a more pixel-dense QHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
Source: DisplayMate