Author
Tags

DisplayMate – known for conducting in-depth screen quality assessment and generating proprietary tests – got its hands on the OnePlus 8 series even before its debut and bestowed it the highest quality rating it has to offer.

DisplayMate awarded an A+ Display Rating and DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Awards to the OnePlus 8 series phones that include the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The testing authority mentioned that the display’s colour accuracy was ‘Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect.’

The results are not really surprising though, as nearly all flagships that came out recently have got an A+ quality rating from DisplayMate. As per leaks, the OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, while the OnePlus 8 Pro packs a more pixel-dense QHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Source: DisplayMate

You May Also Like
Moto G8 Power Lite

Moto G8 Power Lite appears online, tips specs and price

It could be launched in April.

Royole unveils FlexPai 2 with an improved foldable display and upgraded internals

The Royole FlexPai 2 brings upgrades such as the faster Snapdragon 865 chip, 5G connectivity, LPDDR5 RAM, and above all, a better display.

Samsung brings Galaxy S20’s camera features to Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10

The update also brings the Quick Share feature for file transfer, alongside the Gallery app’s new Clean View and Quick Crop tools to Galaxy S10 and Note 10.