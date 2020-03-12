OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently confirmed that the OnePlus 8 series phones will offer 5G support, as the company now prepares to fully embrace the next generation of cellular connectivity. Now, the two upcoming OnePlus 8 series phones have been certified to offer 5G support in China.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro carrying the model numbers IN2010 and IN2020 respectively have received the mandatory TENAA certification in China. The TENAA listing of both phones clearly mentions support for dual-mode 5G (NSA+SA) cellular connectivity.

Usually, a phone’s TENAA certification is a sign that an official launch will happen soon. The OnePlus 8 series is rumoured to launch a little ahead of the usual release cycle in April, and the TENAA listing supports it to a good extent.

Source: TENAA