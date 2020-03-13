OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 series has been spotted on TENAA. While the listing doesn’t reveal much about the devices, it is an indication that the launch date is nearing. Hence, we are expecting the devices to be launched within a month.

The devices are listed with model number OnePlus IN2010 for the OnePus 8 and OnePlus IN2020 for the 8 Pro. The duo is already confirmed to support 5G connectivity.

The OnePlus 8 series is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Further, they are tipped to come with a 120Hz refresh rate display. You can read our rumor roundup here.

Source: MySmartPrice

