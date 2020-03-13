OnePlus 8 Pro
Up next
Author
Tags

OnePlus 8 series has been spotted on TENAA. While the listing doesn’t reveal much about the devices, it is an indication that the launch date is nearing. Hence, we are expecting the devices to be launched within a month.

The devices are listed with model number OnePlus IN2010 for the OnePus 8 and OnePlus IN2020 for the 8 Pro. The duo is already confirmed to support 5G connectivity.

The OnePlus 8 series is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Further, they are tipped to come with a 120Hz refresh rate display. You can read our rumor roundup here.

Source: MySmartPrice

You May Also Like

15-inch MacBook Pro, gaming laptops and more devices on sale today

Today’s deals include the 15.4-inch MacBook Pro, a gaming laptop by ASUS and many more products from B&H Photo Video and Amazon
Nokia 5G Phone

Nokia to launch a 5G phone at March 19 event

The company is expected to unveil the Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.2, and Nokia 1.3 at the event.
Realme 6 Realme 6 Pro

Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 launched in India: All you need to know

Realme has launched its Realme 6 series in India. The duo comes…