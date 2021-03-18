We start today’s deals with OnePlus devices, as we find the OnePlus 8 selling for just $499 over at OnePlus.com, which means you can save $200 off its regular $699 price tag. This will get you an unlocked device with 128GB of storage space, 8GB RAM, and a new pair of OnePlus Buds Z in White completely free of charge.

Now, if we head over to Amazon.com, we find that the Ultramarine Blue 5G variant of the OnePlus 8 Pro is getting a massive $299 discount, leaving it $700 with 256GB of storage space and 12GB RAM. Next up, the latest OnePlus 8T can be yours for $600 with $149 savings in any of its two color options. You will get a new unlocked device with 256GB of storage space, 12GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

If you’re looking for a new Google Pixel, Amazon has got you covered. You can get the new Google Pixel 4a 5G with 128GB of storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, and 6GB RAM for $450 after receiving a $49 discount. If you want a larger device, you can also go for its predecessor, the Google Pixel 3a XL that sports 64GB of storage space, 1GB RAM, and a 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor for just $300.

And if you’re looking for a new smartwatch, we have found some amazing options for you to choose from. First, the Garmin fenix 6S Sapphire premium multisport GPS watch is getting a $150 discount, meaning you can get one for $750 on its Gold with Gray Leather Band variant, but you can also go for the Carbon Gray DLC with Black Band option that’s available for $638.

Another option to consider is the Garmin vivomove Luxe that’s currently getting a $50 discount, meaning you can grab yours for $450 in its Gold with Black Leather Band variant. Or get the Silver with Navy Leather Band option that’s selling for $420.26, which translates to $79.73 savings.