OnePlus 8 Pro with plants background

We start today’s deals with OnePlus devices, as we find the OnePlus 8 selling for just $499 over at OnePlus.com, which means you can save $200 off its regular $699 price tag. This will get you an unlocked device with 128GB of storage space, 8GB RAM, and a new pair of OnePlus Buds Z in White completely free of charge.

Now, if we head over to Amazon.com, we find that the Ultramarine Blue 5G variant of the OnePlus 8 Pro is getting a massive $299 discount, leaving it $700 with 256GB of storage space and 12GB RAM. Next up, the latest OnePlus 8T can be yours for $600 with $149 savings in any of its two color options. You will get a new unlocked device with 256GB of storage space, 12GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

    OnePlus 8

    OnePlus 8 Pro

    OnePlus 8T

 

If you’re looking for a new Google Pixel, Amazon has got you covered. You can get the new Google Pixel 4a 5G with 128GB of storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, and 6GB RAM for $450 after receiving a $49 discount. If you want a larger device, you can also go for its predecessor, the Google Pixel 3a XL that sports 64GB of storage space, 1GB RAM, and a 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor for just $300.

    Google Pixel 4a 5G

    Google Pixel 3 XL

 

And if you’re looking for a new smartwatch, we have found some amazing options for you to choose from. First, the Garmin fenix 6S Sapphire premium multisport GPS watch is getting a $150 discount, meaning you can get one for $750 on its Gold with Gray Leather Band variant, but you can also go for the Carbon Gray DLC with Black Band option that’s available for $638.

Another option to consider is the Garmin vivomove Luxe that’s currently getting a $50 discount, meaning you can grab yours for $450 in its Gold with Black Leather Band variant. Or get the Silver with Navy Leather Band option that’s selling for $420.26, which translates to $79.73 savings.

    Garmin fenix 6S Sapphire

    Garmin vivomove Luxe

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
samsung galaxy xcover5
Samsung debuts Galaxy XCover 5 rocking a rugged exterior and modest internals
Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 offers an IP68 MIL-STD810H certified build and a removable battery, but the specs are modest at best.
12.9-inch iPad Pro size cropped for featured image
Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the Galaxy Tab S7+ and more devices are on sale today
Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where we find the latest 12.9 and the 11-inch iPad Pro, several HP Chromebooks, and more on sale
htc wildfire e3
HTC Wildfire E3 is a budget phone with four cameras that still runs Android 10
The HTC Wildfire has a 6.5-inch HD+ display and relies on the low-end MediaTek Helio P22 SoC to keep things running.