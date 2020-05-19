OnePlus 8 Pro’s camera is the best from the company till date. However, the Color Filter camera, which was first thought to be of no use, is now being considered to be disabled via a future update.

OnePlus was marketing the Color Filter camera as being able to apply certain false-color camera filters on the shot. Moreover, it could be used for infrared photography using the new Photochrome mode.

Today, OnePlus took Weibo to apologize and announce that it will temporarily disable the Color Filter camera. It was announced after users found that they could see through some plastic objects, and shockingly, also through some thin clothing.

OnePlus is hoping it to be a temporary measure, and it is working on ensuring that the privacy concerns are addressed before re-enabling the sensor.

Source: Weibo