OnePlus 8 Pro price in India

OnePlus 8 Pro’s camera is the best from the company till date. However, the Color Filter camera, which was first thought to be of no use, is now being considered to be disabled via a future update.

OnePlus was marketing the Color Filter camera as being able to apply certain false-color camera filters on the shot. Moreover, it could be used for infrared photography using the new Photochrome mode.

Today, OnePlus took Weibo to apologize and announce that it will temporarily disable the Color Filter camera. It was announced after users found that they could see through some plastic objects, and shockingly, also through some thin clothing.

OnePlus is hoping it to be a temporary measure, and it is working on ensuring that the privacy concerns are addressed before re-enabling the sensor.

Source: Weibo

You May Also Like

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will get better display, but no Ultra variant

It seems that we won’t get a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, but we may get better displays according to the latest leaked specs
Samsung Galaxy A21s

Samsung Galaxy A21s render leaked, specs tipped

It is said to feature a 6.5-inch display.

Smartphones will soon wirelessly charge wearables via NFC

NFC Forum has adopted the Wireless Charging Specification (WLC) that enables small consumer and IoT devices to wirelessly draw power from a smartphone.