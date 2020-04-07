OnePlus 8 series is all set to be launched on April 14. However, ahead of launch, numerous speculations and rumors are floating around. One such rumor was the presence of wireless charging this time around on the OnePlus 8 Pro.

In an interview with The Verge, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that OnePlus 8 Pro will indeed support wireless charging. It will charge the phone by 50% in just 30 minutes with 30W fast charging. The company is calling it “Warp Charge 30 Wireless”.

Further, the phone will be Qi-compatible. This will enable you to charge your phone at Qi speeds on the pads you already own.

The CEO seemingly confirmed the launch of the OnePlus wireless charger. As previously rumored, the wireless charger will come with an in-built fan. Lau says it could get as loud as 30db. However, there will be an option n the phone for a night mode to keep the fan off at night. It will also reduce charging speeds.

OnePlus has increased the voltage to 20V that amps at 1.5, which is much higher than normal for wireless charging. Further, there are “isolated charge pumps” inside the phone that reduce the voltage back down to something that’s safe to pump into the battery. However, if things get too hot, the charger can reduce its output.

Apart from wireless charging, the leaked specs include a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 865 SoC and more. Here’s everything we know about the OnePlus 8 series so far.

Source: The Verge