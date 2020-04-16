Oneplus’ latest offering is not a flagship killer anymore, instead it is a straight forward flagship. The OnePlus 8 Pro features maxed out specs like 120Hz refresh rate, the chipset, 5G and more. Hence, we decided to compare it with the Galaxy S20+, Samsung’s latest offering of almost the same size. Here’s an OnePlus 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20+: Specs comparison.

Display

The OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display that comes with a 3168 x 1440 QHD+ resolution at 513 PPI and 19.8:9 aspect ratio. It supports 240Hz touch sampling rate, sRGN, 10-bit color gamut and Display P3. Further, the display is protected by 3D Corning Gorilla Glass.

The Samsung flagship sports a more pixel-dense 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. Moreover, the HDR10+ certified display offers a higher refresh rate of 120Hz. It has a centrally-positioned punch hole housing the single front-facing camera.

Hardware and Performance

The OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with the x55 5G modem and Adreno 650 GPU. It comes with 8GB / 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB / 256GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage. The phone runs OxygenOS based on Android 10. It packs a 4,510mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T as well as Warp Charge 30 wireless. It is the first-ever OnePlus phone to feature fast charging. Moreover, there’s reverse charging as well. Audio features include dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Noise cancellation support Audio 3D and Audio Zoom.

Samsung Galaxy S20+, on the other hand, relies on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. However, Samsung ships the phone with an Exynos chipset in some regions. Both the Galaxy S20+ variants support dual-band 5G, although there is a 4G-only variant on the table as well. It packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W charger bundled in the retail package. The Samsung offering also supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare for charging other devices such as wireless earbuds using the phone’s battery.

Camera

The OnePlus 8 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup: a 48MP Sony IMX689 sensor with OIS, EIS, 7P lens, 1.12 μm pixel size, and an f/1.7 aperture + an 8MP telephoto lens with OIS, 3X optical zoom, 30X digital zoom, and f/2.44 aperture + a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 119.7-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture + a 5MP color filter camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The camera is able to capture 4K video at 30/60 fps, 1080p video at 30/60 fps, Super Slow Motion 720p video at 480 fps, 1080p video at 240 fps and Time-Lapse 1080p video at 30fps. On the front lies a fixed-focus 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie shooter with EIS and f/2.45 aperture

On the Samsung Galaxy S20+, you get a 12MP ultra-wide-angle (f/2.2) camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera (f/1.8) with OIS and dual-pixel AF, and a 64MP telephoto camera. The latter delivers 3X hybrid optic zoom and Super Resolution zoom up to 30X range. It also packs a DepthVision camera for depth estimation. Further, there’s a 10MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture with an 80-degree FOV.

Design

OnePlus 8 Pro port options include USB 3.1 Type-C, and a dual nano-SIM slot. This time around, the OnePlus phone is IP68 rated as well. The phone measures 165.3 x 74.35 x 8.5mm and weighs 199 grams.

The Galaxy S20+ is IP68-rated and comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It measures 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8 mm and weighs 186 grams.

OnePlus 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20+: Price

The OnePlus 8 Pro costs $899 for the 8GB/256GB version, and for the 12GB/256GB model, buyers will have to shell out $999.

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ costs $1200 for the base model.