OnePlus has finally lifted the covers from the OnePlus 8 series. While OnePlus 8 is the bread-and-butter flagship killer, the OnePlus 8 Pro is the one spec nerds will want to buy. It gets a smooth 120Hz display, 30W wireless charging, more powerful camera hardware, faster LPDDR5 RAM, and a lot more.

It’s expensive!

But first, let’s get the price out of the picture. The OnePlus 8 Pro costs $899 for the 8GB/256GB version, and for the 12GB/256GB model, buyers will have to shell out $999. Yes, the price hike is steep compared to its predecessor, but the internal upgrades are noteworthy too. Open sale begins on April 29 from the official OnePlus website.

120Hz display with MEMC magic

You get a curved 6.57-inch HDR10+ AMOLED display that has a punch hole, a first for OnePlus. The panel boasts of a 120Hz refresh rate, which is a big jump from the 90Hz display on the OnePlus 7T Pro. OnePlus 8 Pro also employs a MEMC chip to upscale videos (from 24fps up to 120fps), and reduce motion blurring and ghosting. The ultimate goal is to improve the visual clarity and overall experience of consuming content on the phone.

Better cameras

The biggest upgrade is in the camera department, as the company has packed four cameras at the back. The OnePlus 8 Pro has a 48MP main camera and a 48MP wide-angle camera as well that supports the dark mode feature for low-light photography.

The company has also packed an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical and 30x digital zoom output, complete with OIS for blur-free photos and stable videos. Lastly, there is a new 5MP colour filter camera for adding cool lighting effects and filters. A single 16MP selfie camera is there on the front. There is also a flicker detect sensor to help users click better photos indoors under artificial lighting.

Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 865 chip is under the hood ticking alongside up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. A 4,510 mAh battery keeps the system running, and it supports 30W wireless charging this time around as well as reverse charging.

But it’s not all about the hardware. OxygenOS on the OnePlus 8 Pro also brings the new Dark Theme 2.0 that supports all apps and acts as a universal dark mode. Plus, the in-camera face detection feature now works for pets as well. Other major upgrades coming with the OnePlus 8 Pro include 5G and Wi-Fi 6 support.

Check out the detailed specifications sheet below: