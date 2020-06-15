OnePlus 8 Pro review

OnePlus 8 Pro is all set to be made available in India for the first time today. The smartphone will be up for grabs at 12 noon through Amazon.in and OnePlus.in.

To recall, it was originally planned to go on sale on May 29. However, it was delayed. Due to the country-wide lockdown and production issues the sale date was postponed two times. While the OnePlus 8 has gone on sale a couple of times, the OnePlus 8 Pro is yet to be made available in India.

Sale offers include a Rs. 3,000 instant discount on SBI cards and EMI transactions. Further, Jio is offering benefits worth up to Rs. 6,000.

OnePlus 8 Pro price in India

OnePlus 8 Pro price in India
  • OnePlus 8 Pro (8GB + 128GB) Onyx Black and Glacial Green – Rs. 54,999
  • OnePlus 8 Pro (12GB + 256GB) Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Ultramarine Blue – Rs. 59,999
You May Also Like
Android 11
Google mistakenly pushes Android 11 Beta to some Pixels despite delayed release
Despite the delayed release of Android 11 Beta, Google is reportedly rolling out the Android 11 beta OTA update on some Pixel 4 devices.
Adobe Photoshop Camera app
Adobe Photoshop Camera app for iOS and Android is here
Now you can take your Instagram game to the next level.
Apple has delayed iPhone 12 series launch to Q4 2020, suggests Broadcom chief
Broadcom, a major hardware supplier for Apple, has told investors that its revenue surge which comes from iPhones will now happen in Q4 instead of Q3.