OnePlus 8 Pro is all set to be made available in India for the first time today. The smartphone will be up for grabs at 12 noon through Amazon.in and OnePlus.in.

To recall, it was originally planned to go on sale on May 29. However, it was delayed. Due to the country-wide lockdown and production issues the sale date was postponed two times. While the OnePlus 8 has gone on sale a couple of times, the OnePlus 8 Pro is yet to be made available in India.

Sale offers include a Rs. 3,000 instant discount on SBI cards and EMI transactions. Further, Jio is offering benefits worth up to Rs. 6,000.

OnePlus 8 Pro price in India