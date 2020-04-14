OnePlus 8 Pro, the company’s latest flagship is now official. For the first time ever, a OnePlus smartphone comes with support for wireless charging. Other than that, the phone features quad rear cameras, a 120Hz refresh rate and more. Hence, here’s everything you need to know about the smartphone.

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications

Parameter Specifications Display 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED

3168 x 1440 pixels

HDR10+ support

513PPI pixel density

1300 nits peak brightness

120Hz refresh rate

3D Corning Gorilla Glass

19.8:9 aspect ratio Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 RAM 8GB / 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB Rear Camera 48MP primary (f/1.7) Sony IMX689 sensor

48MP ultra-wide (f/2.2)

8MP telephoto (f/2.4)

5MP color filter camera (f/2.4) Front Camera 16MP (f/2.45) Sony IMX471 sensor Battery 4510 mAh

Warp Charge 30 Wireless

Warp Charge 30T

Reverse charging Software OxygenOS (Android 10) Colors Onyx Black

Glacial Green

Ultramarine Blue Audio Dual Stereo Speakers

Dolby Atmos

Audio 3D

Audio Zoom Video 4K at 30/60 fps

1080p at 30/60 fps

720p slo-mo at 480 fps

1080p slo-mo at 240 fps Sensors In-display Fingerprint Sensor

Accelerometer

Electronic Compass

Gyroscope

Ambient Light Sensor

Proximity Sensor

Sensor Core

Laser Sensor

Flicker detect Sensor

Front RGB Sensor

Display

The OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display that comes with a 3168 x 1440 QHD+ resolution at 513 PPI and 19.8:9 aspect ratio. It supports 250Hz touch sampling rate, sRGN, 10-bit color gamut and Display P3. Further, the display is protected by 3D Corning Gorilla Glass. Display features include Adaptive Display, Vibrant Color Effect, Motion Graphics Smoothing, Reading Mode, and Night Mode. There’s an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

Hardware and Performance

The phones is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with the x55 5G modem and Adreno 650 GPU. It comes with 8GB / 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB / 256GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage. The phone runs OxygenOS based on Android 10.

The OnePlus 8 Pro packs a 4,510mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T as well as Warp Charge 30 wireless. It is the first-ever OnePlus phone to feature fast charging. Moreover, there’s reverse charging as well. Audio features include dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Noise cancellation support Audio 3D and Audio Zoom.

The phone supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, ann AAC, and NFC. As for positioning, it comes with GPS [L1+L5 Dual Band], GLONASS, Galileo [E1+E5a Dual Band], Beidou, SBAS, A-GPS.

Camera

The OnePlus 8 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup: a 48MP Sony IMX689 sensor with OIS, EIS, 7P lens, 1.12 μm pixel size, and an f/1.7 aperture + an 8MP telephoto lens with OIS, 3X optical zoom, 30X digital zoom, and f/2.44 aperture + a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 119.7-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture + a 5MP color filter camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

The camera is able to capture 4K video at 30/60 fps, 1080p video at 30/60 fps, Super Slow Motion 720p video at 480 fps, 1080p video at 240 fps and Time-Lapse 1080p video at 30fps. Camera features include CINE aspect ratio video recording, Video HDR, UltraShot HDR, Nightscape, Super Micro, Portrait, Pro Mode, Panorama, AI Scene Detection, RAW Image, Audio Zoom, Audio 3D, Smart Pet Capture, and Color Filter Camera.

On the front lies a fixed-focus 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie shooter with EIS and f/2.45 aperture . It can shoot 1080p video at 30 fps.

Design

OnePlus 8 port options include USB 3.1 Type-C, and a dual nano-SIM slot. This time around, the OnePlus phone is IP68 rated as well. Sensors onboard include in-display Fingerprint Sensor, Accelerometer, Electronic Compass, Gyroscope, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Sensor Core, Laser Sensor, Flicker detect Sensor, and Front RGB Sensor.

The phone measures 165.3 x 74.35 x 8.5mm and weighs 199 grams. It will be made available in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Ultramine Blue color options.

OnePlus 8 Pro price

The OnePlus 8 Pro costs $899 for the 8GB/256GB version, and for the 12GB/256GB model, buyers will have to shell out $999.