We know almost everything about the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro by now, be it the internal hardware or its design. Now, the phone has appeared online in a new render that shows it flaunting a green paintjob.

The colour is a shade of emerald green and looks really awesome. The rear panel has a glossy finish and appears to be made out of glass. The surrounding frame – most likely made out of metal – also has the same paintjob with a lustrous finish.

As per a recent leak, the OnePlus 8 Pro will come in blue and black colors as well. The Snapdragon 865-powered phone will reportedly feature a curved 120Hz display and will also bring support for 30W wireless charging.

