Up next
Author
Tags

We know almost everything about the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro by now, be it the internal hardware or its design. Now, the phone has appeared online in a new render that shows it flaunting a green paintjob.

The colour is a shade of emerald green and looks really awesome. The rear panel has a glossy finish and appears to be made out of glass. The surrounding frame – most likely made out of metal – also has the same paintjob with a lustrous finish.

As per a recent leak, the OnePlus 8 Pro will come in blue and black colors as well. The Snapdragon 865-powered phone will reportedly feature a curved 120Hz display and will also bring support for 30W wireless charging.

Source: iGeeksBlog

You May Also Like

Nubia Red Magic 5G is the world’s first phone with a 144Hz display

Nubia Red Magic 5G packs up to 16GB of RAM and has a dedicated fan with 15000RPM output to keep things cool, while 55W charging support is another key perk.

Royole unveils FlexPai 2 with an improved foldable display and upgraded internals

The Royole FlexPai 2 brings upgrades such as the faster Snapdragon 865 chip, 5G connectivity, LPDDR5 RAM, and above all, a better display.

This is what the Essential Phone 2 and 3 could’ve looked like

We have tons of leaked images of the Essential Phone 2 and 3 prototypes that Essential could’ve launched if they hadn’t shut down