OnePlus 8 series is all set to be launched on April 14, but we know almost everything about the phone already. Now, the OnePlus 8 lineup’s pricing has leaked as well, and there is some bad news.

The OnePlus 8’s 8GB RAM model is said to cost €719/€729, which translates to around $780. The more powerful OnePlus 8 Pro will set buyers back by €919 or €929 (~$1,000), which puts it in the same price bracket as the Galaxy S20, iPhone 11 Pro, and the Huawei P40 Pro.

Take a look at the leaked pricing:

OnePlus 8 (8GB+128GB): €719 / €729 ($780 / $790)

The leaked pricing structure of the OnePlus 8 series phones is quite a steep hike compared to its predecessor. Going head to head with flagships from Samsung, Apple, and Huawei is going to be tough, but convincing buyers to splurge that amount on a phone with OnePlus branding will be even more difficult for the company.

What do you think about the pricing? Would you buy a OnePlus device for a thousand dollars? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: Twitter