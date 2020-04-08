OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8 series is all set to be launched on April 14, but we know almost everything about the phone already. Now, the OnePlus 8 lineup’s pricing has leaked as well, and there is some bad news.

The OnePlus 8’s 8GB RAM model is said to cost €719/€729, which translates to around $780. The more powerful OnePlus 8 Pro will set buyers back by €919 or €929 (~$1,000), which puts it in the same price bracket as the Galaxy S20, iPhone 11 Pro, and the Huawei P40 Pro.

Take a look at the leaked pricing:

  • OnePlus 8 (8GB+128GB): €719 / €729 ($780 / $790)
  • OnePlus 8 (12GB+256GB): €819 / €829 ($890 / $900)
  • OnePlus 8 Pro (8GB+128GB): €919 /€929 ($999 / $1,010)
  • OnePlus 8 Pro (12GB+256GB): €1,009 / €1,019 ($1,100 / $1,110)

The leaked pricing structure of the OnePlus 8 series phones is quite a steep hike compared to its predecessor. Going head to head with flagships from Samsung, Apple, and Huawei is going to be tough, but convincing buyers to splurge that amount on a phone with OnePlus branding will be even more difficult for the company.

What do you think about the pricing? Would you buy a OnePlus device for a thousand dollars? Let us know in the comments below.

