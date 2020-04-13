OnePlus pop up box leak
OnePlus is all set to launch its new smartphones tomorrow. The company is tipped to announce a pair of wireless earphones as well as a wireless charger. A new leak seemingly confirms the name of its upcoming audio product.

The new leak comes from popular tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks). He took to Patreon to reveal the OnePlus 8 Series Pop Up Box contents and OnePlus x André Limited Edition 8 Series Cases.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z

The pop-up box consists of an OnePlus 8 Pro, some cases as well as the upcoming pair of wireless earphones. The earphone’s box carries ‘OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z’ on it. Hence, the name is seemingly confirmed.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z is rumored to provide a 10-hour battery life with a 10-minute charge. Further, the pair of earphones is said to offer a 20-hour playback time on a single charge.

Other than that, most of the stuff has already leaked. You can read our OnePlus 8 rumor roundup here.

