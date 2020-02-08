The upcoming OnePlus phones, namely, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro have appeared online in several leaks so far. The handsets are now said to debut earlier than usual.
Tipster Ishan Agarwal shared in a tweet that OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in late March or April. For reference, OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 6 and 7 series in May of the past two years. Hence, the tipped date is earlier than usual.
The leak comes the same week as OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro were spotted on Amazon India affiliate page. It is assumed that both phones could be showcased at the upcoming MWC 2020.
OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are likely to come with a 120Hz refresh rate panel. The smartphones are speculated to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Further, the OnePlus 8 series is also expected to have support for wireless charging this time around.
Source: Twitter