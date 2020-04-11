OnePlus 8 series launch is just around the corner. However, the leaks just won’t stop coming. This time around, a live image of the OnePlus 8 Pro has appeared online.

The image shows Settings menu of the phone. It reaffirms some of the specifications. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It will feature a 120Hz “Fluid AMOLED” 6.78-inch display.

Further, it will sport a quad rear camera setup of 48MP + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP. The storage variant in the image features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Here’s a rumor roundup of the OnePlus 8 lineup.

The phones will be launched on April 14.

Source: Weibo