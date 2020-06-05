OnePlus 8 Pro review

OnePlus is rolling out an OxygenOS 10.5.10 update that disables the Color Filter camera specifically for Indian units. The development comes after the company disabled the Color Filter camera for global markets through OxygenOS 10.5.9.

The said camera was designed to enable a Photochrom filter for enhanced image results. However, it was later highlighted that it provides visibility to scan certain objects. Hence, OnePlus first disabled the Color Filter camera for the OnePlus 8 Pro users in China.

Now, the camera app is found to have the new property for both IN2020 and IN2021 model numbers that are associated with the China and India units, respectively. However, the development can’t be verified since OnePlus hasn’t started selling the OnePlus 8 Pro in India. But the findings from the report claim that the company may preload the OxygenOS 10.5.10 version on the new smartphones.

It doesn’t mean that the fourth sensor is useless. OnePlus has said that it is working on fixing things.

Source: XDA-Developers

