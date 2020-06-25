OnePlus 8 Pro will again be up for grabs in India today. The sale will take place at 12 noon via Amazon.in and OnePlus.in. Unlike the previous sale where both OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro were made available, this one will only offer the Pro variant. It will be made available in Glacial Green, Onyx Black and Ultramarine Blue color options.
OnePlus 8 Pro sale offers include a Rs 3,000 instant discount on SBI cards and EMI transactions. Further, Jio is offering benefits worth up to Rs 6,000. The 8GB + 128GB model that comes in Onyx Black and Glacial Green is priced at Rs 54,999. On the other hand, the 12GB + 256GB variant that sells in Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Ultramarine Blue colors will cost Rs 59,999.
|OnePlus 8 Pro key Specifications
|Display
|6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED
3168 x 1440 pixels
HDR10+ support
513PPI pixel density
1300 nits peak brightness
120Hz refresh rate
3D Corning Gorilla Glass
19.8:9 aspect ratio
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|RAM
|8GB / 12GB
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB
|Rear Camera
|48MP primary (f/1.7) Sony IMX689 sensor
48MP ultra-wide (f/2.2)
8MP telephoto (f/2.4)
5MP color filter camera (f/2.4)
|Front Camera
|16MP (f/2.45) Sony IMX471 sensor
|Battery
|4510 mAh
Warp Charge 30 Wireless
Warp Charge 30T
Reverse charging