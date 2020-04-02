While most of the information about the OnePlus 8 Pro has already leaked, the phone is now up on blind sale in Germany. Deutsche Telekom commemorates the six-year partnership between the carrier and OnePlus.

Those who will blind order the phone will get a bundle. It includes a limited edition packaging, the phone itself, and additional OnePlus accessories. Pricing ranges from €590 with a €95/month two-year plan to €890 with a €50/month plan. This is an indication that OnePlus 8 Pro will be priced significantly higher than its predecessor.

The offer is valid through April 7 or while stocks last. Further, the estimated delivery time is between 3 to 4 weeks. Meanwhile, you can read our OnePlus 8 series rumor roundup here.

Source: Telekom.de