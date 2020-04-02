OnePlus 8 Pro sale
Up next
Author
Tags

While most of the information about the OnePlus 8 Pro has already leaked, the phone is now up on blind sale in Germany. Deutsche Telekom commemorates the six-year partnership between the carrier and OnePlus.

Those who will blind order the phone will get a bundle. It includes a limited edition packaging, the phone itself, and additional OnePlus accessories. Pricing ranges from €590 with a €95/month two-year plan to €890 with a €50/month plan. This is an indication that OnePlus 8 Pro will be priced significantly higher than its predecessor.

The offer is valid through April 7 or while stocks last. Further, the estimated delivery time is between 3 to 4 weeks. Meanwhile, you can read our OnePlus 8 series rumor roundup here.

Source: Telekom.de

You May Also Like
POCO F2

Redmi K30 Pro 5G will support dual OIS on 64MP and telephoto camera

The phone will be launched on March 24.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite listed on B&H for $350 ahead of launch

The tablet could be launched in the upcoming days.

Lenovo’s budget M10 Plus tablet packs a 10.3-inch display and 7,000mAh battery

Lenovo’s latest Android tablet has an FHD display and a sleek build. And the best part is that it won’t burn a hole in your pocket.