OnePlus launched the OnePlus 8 series in India back in April. However, due to the country-wide lockdown and production issues the sale date was postponed two times. While the OnePlus 8 has gone on sale a couple of times, the OnePlus 8 Pro is yet to be made available in India.

For those who are looking forward to purchasing the OnePlus 8 Pro, we have good news for you. OnePlus in its latest forum post mentioned that the production of the OnePlus 8 series is “officially back on track”. Hence, the Pro variant is going on sale for the first time in the country on June 15.

OnePlus 8 Pro price in India