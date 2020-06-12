OnePlus launched the OnePlus 8 series in India back in April. However, due to the country-wide lockdown and production issues the sale date was postponed two times. While the OnePlus 8 has gone on sale a couple of times, the OnePlus 8 Pro is yet to be made available in India.
For those who are looking forward to purchasing the OnePlus 8 Pro, we have good news for you. OnePlus in its latest forum post mentioned that the production of the OnePlus 8 series is “officially back on track”. Hence, the Pro variant is going on sale for the first time in the country on June 15.
OnePlus 8 Pro price in India
- OnePlus 8 Pro (8GB + 128GB) Onyx Black and Glacial Green – Rs. 54,999
- OnePlus 8 Pro (12GB + 256GB) Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Ultramarine Blue – Rs. 59,999