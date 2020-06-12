OnePlus 8 Pro review

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 8 series in India back in April. However, due to the country-wide lockdown and production issues the sale date was postponed two times. While the OnePlus 8 has gone on sale a couple of times, the OnePlus 8 Pro is yet to be made available in India.

For those who are looking forward to purchasing the OnePlus 8 Pro, we have good news for you. OnePlus in its latest forum post mentioned that the production of the OnePlus 8 series is “officially back on track”. Hence, the Pro variant is going on sale for the first time in the country on June 15.

OnePlus 8 Pro price in India

OnePlus 8 Pro price in India
  • OnePlus 8 Pro (8GB + 128GB) Onyx Black and Glacial Green – Rs. 54,999
  • OnePlus 8 Pro (12GB + 256GB) Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Ultramarine Blue – Rs. 59,999
You May Also Like
LG Velvet
The LG Velvet will be available in three new colors, sort of
LG fans will be able to get the latest LG Velvet in three new colors, if they are clients of specific carriers and if they live in a specific country
Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 and more on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon and B&H Photo Video, where we can find the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 and more devices on sale
Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 13 Camera Leak Says A LOT about iPhone 12… (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about possible camera configuration in the iPhone 13, the color options for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series and more