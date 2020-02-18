OnePlus 8 Pro water resistance
OnePlus devices aren’t known for their IP rating, because of course, they don’t have any. However, that could change with the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro.

A photo shared on Twitter by a tipster shows the outline of a phone with the word “Water” going across. The outline is similar to previously leaked renders of the OnePlus 8 Pro.

For reference, OnePlus believes the IP rating involves extra costs at its end. Hence, that would increase the price on the consumer end. The company has never gone for an official IP rating. However, it showed off the water-resistance abilities of the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 last year.

OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to sport a 120Hz refresh rate display. It is also rumored to feature wireless charging this time around.

Recent rumors also suggest that OnePlus could launch its next lineup earlier than usual.

