OnePlus 8 series is all set to be launched on April 14. Leading up to the launch, the company is sharing its specifications and features one by one. This time around, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau took to Twitter to compare the OnePlus 8 Pro camera samples with an unnamed flagship phone.

He has shared a couple of images taken using the ultra wide camera sensor on the OnePlus 8 Pro. He wrote, “ultra wide that can get ultra close. One side here was taken with a OnePlus 8 Pro, the other with another flagship phone (I think you can probably tell which is which).”

Below are the OnePlus 8 Pro camera samples.

OnePlus 8 Pro camera sample 1



OnePlus 8 Pro camera sample 2



The OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to sport a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX 689 primary lens It could be accompanied by a 120-degree FoV Sony IMX586 ultrawide lens + an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom + a 5MP color filter.

Here’s the OnePlus 8 series rumor roundup for all the information at one place.

Source: Twitter