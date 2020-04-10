OnePlus 8 Pro
Author
Tags

OnePlus 8 series is all set to be launched on April 14. Leading up to the launch, the company is sharing its specifications and features one by one. This time around, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau took to Twitter to compare the OnePlus 8 Pro camera samples with an unnamed flagship phone.

He has shared a couple of images taken using the ultra wide camera sensor on the OnePlus 8 Pro. He wrote, “ultra wide that can get ultra close. One side here was taken with a OnePlus 8 Pro, the other with another flagship phone (I think you can probably tell which is which).”

Below are the OnePlus 8 Pro camera samples.

  • OnePlus 8 Pro camera sample 1
  • OnePlus 8 Pro camera sample 2

The OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to sport a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX 689 primary lens It could be accompanied by a 120-degree FoV Sony IMX586 ultrawide lens + an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom + a 5MP color filter.

Here’s the OnePlus 8 series rumor roundup for all the information at one place.

Source: Twitter

You May Also Like
Samsung Galaxy A41

Samsung Galaxy A41 announced for €299/$324

The phone packs a 3,500mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Vivo S6 is now official packing Exynos 980 5G chipset and quad rear cameras

The Vivo S6 packs a 48MP primary camera and a large 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, but there is no OIS or wireless charging support.
OPPO A12

OPPO A12 specs and design leaked online

The launch date remains unknown