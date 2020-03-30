OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to be launched next month. However, most of the specifications have already leaked online. The latest leak reveals the specifications of its camera setup.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will sport a 48MP Sony IMX 689 primary sensor with an f/1.78 aperture. It will be assisted by a 48MP Sony IMX 586 ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view. Further, there’s an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom and a 5MP color filter.

Moreover, it is tipped to pack new features like new night portrait mode, “3-HDR” video, cinematic effects and better OIS.

Source: Twitter