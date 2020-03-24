Author
Tags

OnePlus 8 Pro has appeared in leaks and renders multiple times in the past few weeks, giving us a glimpse of its design and internal hardware. Now, a couple of alleged live images of the OnePlus 8 Pro have made their way online, and it looks a bit too familiar.

The OnePlus 8 Pro can be seen sporting a curved display with a punch hole drilled in the top-left corner. The design looks quite similar to the one we have already seen on the Oppo Find X2 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi 10 series.

One can see four cameras at the back, three of which are stacked vertically while the fourth one sits separately. The OnePlus 8 Pro in the leaked live images looks identical to the CAD-based renders that popped up online recently, making us believe that this is the real deal.

Source: PC-Tablet.com

You May Also Like
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

The best 5G smartphones available right now (March 2020)

These are currently, some of the best 5G enabled smartphones you can get in the market with great specs and cameras as well
Moto G8 Power Lite

Moto G8 Power Lite appears online, tips specs and price

It could be launched in April.
Moto G8 Power Lite

Moto G8 Power Lite spotted on Google Play Console listing, specs tipped

It could pack a 5000mAh battery.