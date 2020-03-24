OnePlus 8 Pro has appeared in leaks and renders multiple times in the past few weeks, giving us a glimpse of its design and internal hardware. Now, a couple of alleged live images of the OnePlus 8 Pro have made their way online, and it looks a bit too familiar.

The OnePlus 8 Pro can be seen sporting a curved display with a punch hole drilled in the top-left corner. The design looks quite similar to the one we have already seen on the Oppo Find X2 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi 10 series.

One can see four cameras at the back, three of which are stacked vertically while the fourth one sits separately. The OnePlus 8 Pro in the leaked live images looks identical to the CAD-based renders that popped up online recently, making us believe that this is the real deal.

Source: PC-Tablet.com