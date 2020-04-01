OnePlus is all set to unveil its latest and greatest OnePlus 8 series on April 14. However, a bunch of information has already leaked online about the duo. While there are still two weeks to go, we are certain of what OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will have up their sleeves. Hence, here’s all we know about the two devices as of now.

OnePlus 8 Pro rumored specifications

According to the rumors, OnePlus 8 Pro will come equipped with a 6.78-inch Super AMOLED punch-hole display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Pete Lau confirmed that it will support the faster LPDDR5 RAM module. It is said to offer a data transfer rate of 6,400Mbps with bandwidth as high as 51.2GB/s, while also reducing power consumption by 45%. Further, it will employ UFS 3.0 flash storage that is claimed to offer read and write speed of up to 1700Mb/s. It is likely to come with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.







On the optics front, OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to sport a quad rear camera setup. The phone will feature a 48MP Sony IMX 689 primary sensor with an f/1.78 aperture. It will be accompanied by a 48MP Sony IMX ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom and a 5MP color filter. The camera system is rumored to pack new features like new night portrait mode, “3-HDR” video, cinematic effects and better OIS. On the front may lie a 16MP selfie shooter.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to pack a 4,510mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The device is likely to support 30W wireless fast charging as well as 3W reverse wireless charging. Moreover, it will IP68 rated and come in Ultramarine Blue, Glacial Green, and Onyx Black color options.

OnePlus 8 rumored specifications

Coming to the OnePlus 8, it will feature a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED punch-hole display. It is likely to support the 120Hz refresh rate as well. Further, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset. Further, there’s no LPDDR5 RAM here. It will come with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage.

As for the optics, it will sport a triple rear camera setup. The phone is tipped to come equipped with 48MP + 16MP + 2MP cameras on the back. However, the exact configuration of the lenses is unknown. It may have a 16MP selfie shooter as well.

The phone is rumored to pack a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The device is unlikely to come with wireless charging support. It will be made available in three color options – Glacial Green, Onyx Black, and Interstellar Glow gradient.

Further, OnePlus is said to launch a 30W wireless charger alongside the OnePlus 8 series on April 14.

Will OnePlus Z launch on April 14?

OnePlus is rumored to be working on the OnePlus X successor. It was rumored to be called “OnePlus 8 Lite”. However, the latest rumor claims that it will be called OnePlus Z.

The OnePlus Z is said to include an in-display fingerprint sensor, 8GB RAM, 128/256GB storage options, a MediaTek 1000 processor, a 4,000mAh battery, and a triple camera with 48MP, 16MP, and 12MP sensors. It could be priced around $450.

However, the phone is unlikely to launch on April 14. It is said to launch in June.