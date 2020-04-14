OnePlus 8 Pro price
The OnePlus 8 lineup is about to be launched in a few hours. However, the phones have already been listed online by UK retailer John Lewis. The phones are already up on the site in Onyx Black and Glacial Green color options.

The OnePlus 8 price starts at £599 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is listed for £699.

OnePlus 8 Pro price

On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 Pro price for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage is £799, whereas the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is listed for £899.

Comparing the latest smartphones with the previous generation, the 8GB + 128GB model is £50 more expensive.

The launch event begins in about a couple of hours. You can watch it here.

Source: UK Retailer John Lewis

