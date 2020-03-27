OnePlus seemingly can’t put a stop to the flood of OnePlus 8 series leaks. Just a day after the OnePlus 8 Pro surfaced online in renders showing it in a cool green colour, alleged official renders of the standard OnePlus 8 have now made their way online.

The renders show the OnePlus 8 flaunting a slick black paintjob with a glossy finish and triple rear cameras at the back. Over at the front, we see a slightly curved display with a hole-punch drilled in the top left corner. And unsurprisingly, the phone doesn’t have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

OnePlus 8 will reportedly feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and Snapdragon 865 at its heart, ticking alongside up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. There is a 48MP camera at the back, sitting alongside a 16MP wide-angle snapper and a 2MP depth sensor.

Source: Pigtou