OnePlus 8 review

OnePlus 8 series was scheduled to go on sale in India on May 28. But OnePlus announced the postponement of sale date due to unforeseen circumstances. However, the OnePlus 8 went on sale recently, on May 29. Now, it is scheduled to be made available again.

The OnePlus 8 will go on sale in India on June 8 at 12 noon. It will be made available through Amazon India and OnePlus.in. The phone’s price in India starts at Rs 41,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs 44,999, whereas the 12GB + 256GB option is listed for Rs 49,999.

Launch offers include Rs 2,000 off for SBI EMI customers, an additional Rs 1,000 Amazon Pay cashback for pre-booked users. Plus, there is a no-cost EMI option of up to 12 months from most major banks. Both Amazon and OnePlus are offering Jio benefits worth Rs 6,000 on the purchase of OnePlus 8.

