OnePlus is said to launch a Lite variant of its early 2020 flagship. The OnePlus 8 Lite is tipped to feature a 90Hz refresh rate on its 6.4-inch AMOLED panel. For reference, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro could have support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

Further, the Lite variant is rumored to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 SoC. This will be the first time that a OnePlus will come with a MediaTek chipset. It may come with a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary lens and 16MP and 12MP sensors for ultra-wide-angle and telephoto lens respectively.

Moreover, the device is said to pack a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

The OnePlus 8 Lite could cost 400 GBP or roughly INR 37,500 or 511 USD.

Source: 91Mobiles